Twitter has found a hilarious connection between The Undertaker and Dawood Ibrahim

other-sports

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 15:52 IST

It was recently reported that underworld don and India’s top fugitive Dawood Ibrahim has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The report also said that his wife has also contracted Covid-19 and they are being treated at Karachi’s military hospital. However, those reports were rubbished by Dawood’s brother Anees Ibrahim, who controls D-company’s underworld operations and finance. A news agency quoted Anees as saying that his brother Dawood and the entire family was not affected by the Covid and are at their home.

It is not new for Indians to get some kind of varying news regarding Dawood Ibrahim, who is accused in the 1993 Bombay blasts and has been one of the most wanted men in India for decades. But this latest piece of information triggered a funny bone among the masses.

The Twitterati have started comparing Dawood with one of the most popular professional wrestlers of all time, The Undertaker. It was believed in the late 90s that Undertaker is a supernatural human being and came from the dead several times in the WWE. Wrestling used to be very popular during the Attitude Era and The Undertaker’s dedication to the character led many to believe that.

The name of the WWE legend has been trending in India with several posts comparing the myth of Undertaker with Dawood. Here are some of the reactions:-

Both Undertaker and Dawood have died and came back so many times in past.

Meanwhile, Yamraj to Undertaker and Dawood Ibrahim:- pic.twitter.com/GJQ1JQjqy8 — Shubham Bhatt (@Shubharcasm) June 6, 2020

#DawoodIbrahim #Dawood

Congratulation to Dawood he beat undertaker. In maximum no of death pic.twitter.com/bthKbaEZVo — Simran (@simran4_you) June 6, 2020

Lets see who wins the record's of most no of death Dawood Ibrahim or @undertaker ??#DawoodIbrahim #indianmedia pic.twitter.com/gC60DOAVMI — Bangali Babu (@trollduniya) June 6, 2020

Undertaker Death and wwe retirement - pic.twitter.com/Q8I11Q4Wdh — NaresH Saharan (@im_saharank) June 6, 2020

Undertaker to 7 baar hi mrke vaps Zinda ho skta h lekin Dawood Ibrahim ne unlimited package le rkha h — Prof. Babu (@ProPhasor) June 6, 2020

WWE had recently released a documentary called The Undertaker: Last Ride, which documented the aura of the wrestler during several phases of his career. It included his career as well as the emotional send-off that he received at WrestleMania 34. It goes on to show the human side of the wrestler behind the character, Mark Calaway, and how he managed to keep going in his career even late in his legendary career.