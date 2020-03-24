e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / USA Gymnastics calls for Tokyo Olympics to be postponed

USA Gymnastics calls for Tokyo Olympics to be postponed

In a statement posted on its Twitter account, the federation said it was making the move after a survey found 62 percent of its athletes who responded were in favour of delaying the Games now scheduled for July 24-August 9.

other-sports Updated: Mar 24, 2020 08:11 IST
AFP
AFP
Los Angeles
A man walks past a large banner promoting the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Tokyo
A man walks past a large banner promoting the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Tokyo(AP)
         

USA Gymnastics joined the growing number of sports federations calling for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be postponed in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement posted on its Twitter account, the federation said it was making the move after a survey found 62 percent of its athletes who responded were in favor of delaying the Games now scheduled for July 24-August 9.

“After considering the responses from athletes who participated in our survey & the 62% who were in favor of delaying the Games, we are adding our voice to the chorus advocating for postponement,” the federation said.

“We are grateful to have our athletes’ insight and input to guide this decision.”

USA Swimming and USA Track and Field had already urged the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee to press the International Olympic Committee for a delay.

The USOPC has declined to do so, although on Sunday it welcomed IOC president Thomas Bach’s promise that a decision would be made within four weeks.

That’s not soon enough for many. On Sunday, Canada said it would not send a team to Tokyo this summer, urging the IOC to postpone the Games for a year.

World Athletics and a string of other national Olympic committees have also come out in favor of pushing back the Games as athletes struggle to prepare as facilities are closed and health authorities urge people to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the deadly virus.

The US women’s gymnastics team, led by Simone Biles, won a second straight team gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

top news
Hundreds booked for breach as India toughens lockdown over coronavirus
Hundreds booked for breach as India toughens lockdown over coronavirus
Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh cleared amid lockdown over Covid-19 outbreak
Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh cleared amid lockdown over Covid-19 outbreak
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over COVID threat
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over COVID threat
India has tremendous capacity, must fight Covid-19 aggressively: WHO
India has tremendous capacity, must fight Covid-19 aggressively: WHO
Coronavirus Update: From today, curfew passes must to enter Delhi
Coronavirus Update: From today, curfew passes must to enter Delhi
Mahindra Thar 2020 vs Force Gurkha 2020: Engine, specs comparison
Mahindra Thar 2020 vs Force Gurkha 2020: Engine, specs comparison
Platforms empty, only 10 trains arrive at India’s busiest railway station
Platforms empty, only 10 trains arrive at India’s busiest railway station
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports