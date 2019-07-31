Viktor Axelsen withdraws from badminton world championships

other-sports

Denmark’s badminton player, World number five, Viktor Axelsen on Wednesday pulled out of the BWF World Championships 2019 due to a back injury. The 2017 world champion has sustained a disc protrusion in the lower back, a precursor to a slipped disc. The injury is causing pain to Axelsen in the back and legs.

Axelsen said he will be back as soon as possible. “One day at a time. Will be back as soon as possible thanks for your messages,” the Danish player tweeted.

Axelsen expressed disappointment for not being able to take part in the World Championships. He added that he needs to be realistic and listen to his body and doctor’s advice.

“I’m very sad and disappointed about the situation. The World Championships is the biggest event of the year and I had obviously been looking forward to playing. I’ve done everything I could to get ready for the World Championships, but I must also be realistic and listen to my body and to the doctors’ advice,” BWF quoted Axelsen as saying in a statement from Badminton Denmark.

Axelsen suffered allergies that forced him to stay away from the European Games, held in June. He was ruled out of the Indonesia Open and the Japan Open due to a back injury recently.

Badminton Denmark in a statement said they do not want to take any chance with Axelsen’s health. They further said it is unfortunate for both the player and country as he was the medal candidate for Denmark.

“Viktor is one of the world’s best badminton players and was the biggest medal candidate for Denmark for the upcoming World Championships. Therefore, it is of course very unfortunate for both him and Denmark that he will not play at the World Championships,” Badminton Denmark said.

Badminton Denmark’s elite and sports director Jens Meibom updated on Axelsen’s health, saying both the player and medical staff struggled to make Axelsen fit for the World Championships but his injury has not healed.

“We are taking no chances with the athlete’s health, no matter how big the championship is all about,” Meibom said.

