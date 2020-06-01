e-paper
WWE Raw: Dominick to return during Rey Mysterio's retirement ceremony?

WWE Raw: Dominick to return during Rey Mysterio’s retirement ceremony?

As per reports, Rey Mysterio’s son will return to avenge his father and crash Seth Rollins’ retirement party for the three-time world champion.

other-sports Updated: Jun 01, 2020 17:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Aditya Bhattacharya
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rey Mysterio with his son Dominick
Rey Mysterio with his son Dominick(WWE.com)
         

The latest episode of Monday Night Raw tomorrow is likely to see Dominick make a return to WWE Programming. As per reports, Rey Mysterio’s son will return to avenge his father and crash Seth Rollins’ retirement party for the three-time world champion.

Dominick last appeared in WWE programming when his father Rey was in a program with former WWE champion Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series last November. He interfered in the match, delivering a frog splash to the Beast, and although it wasn’t enough to help Rey win, it were signs that the WWE has been preparing Dominick as a future performer with the company.

Without much of a history in the ring, Dominick appeared prepared to perform for the WWE when he took those nasty bumps and was tossed around in and outside the ring by Lesnar during their programming last year. Besides, it is unlikely that Mysterio would retire after reports of him signing a fresh WWE contract emerged last month.

Mysterio’s retirement storyline could be set up to ensure his dream of wrestling a match alongside his son in fulfilled. Despite Rollins’ claims of hosting a retirement ceremony for Mysterio, it could all boil down to Dominic emerging in the arena, beating down Rollins and his henchmen before stopping his father from taking the final bow.

Then again, WWE has been known to mix things up. Remember Mark Henry’s fake retirement speech in 2011 worthy of an Oscar nomination? Well, even though Mysterio is not a heel, it makes sense for the WWE to try and make Rey goad Rollins and Murphy into believing that he may indeed be done with wrestling after what the Monday Night Messiah did to his eye two weeks ago on Raw, before revealing his big surprise of Dominick.

And then there is the least likely scenario, where Rey is confronted by Rollins before in a shocking move, Dominick is the final member of Rollins’ new stable. This scenario may not be the most popular, but it does have the potential of setting up a dream match between Dominick and his father in a retirement match.

However, it is to be noted that the eventual feud this is likely to lead to will include Rollins, so the chances of it happening are slip. In the best scenario, Dominick and his father should face Rollins and Murphy in a tag match before Rey and Rollins finally settle their score at SummerSlam.

