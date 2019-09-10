WWE Raw results: Stone Cold Steve Austin returns, and all hell breaks loose

other-sports

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 13:17 IST

Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to Monday Night Raw this week and does what he does best - a beer bash. The iconic beer celebrations took place at the end of the show when ‘The Texas Rattle Snake’ came out to help Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Cedric Alexander and the Viking Raiders in their 10-man tag-team fight against The OC, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. The WWE writers paved the way for the exciting tag-team action at the start of the episode with all the superstars interrupting the highly awaited contract-signing.

The match did not disappoint. It was well choreographed, with high flying action from Alexander, to brute strength from Strowman to cheap antics from the OC and the heel AJ Styles. Austin’s interruption, followed by the beer bash was a brilliant way for the writers to close the show and Stone Cold spilling beer on Styles will certainly be a moment that will be remembered for a long time.

Meanwhile, The Fiend also came out with his new episode of Firefly Fun House and warned Strowman and Rollins, “who took something from him in a different life”, that he never forgets. It seems certain that WWE’s new monster will take on either of the two superstars (or maybe both) for the Raw Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell.

The worst moment of the show, was perhaps, WWE deciding to make heel Bayley lose her first fight via a clean pinfall in the women’s tag-team match between Bayley and Sasha Banks vs Becky Lynch and Charlotte. Just like that, WWE have killed all the momentum Bayley’s new character had gained last week. To add to the audience’s dismay, Baron Corbin defeated Samoa Joe and Ricochet in a triple threat to get one-step closer to becoming “King Baron Corbin.”

Here is a look at all the WWE Results from this week’s RAW:

The O.C. confronted Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin during the Universal Championship Match contract signing

Cedric Alexander def. United States Champion AJ Styles via Disqualification

Roman Reigns introduced the Connor’s Cure Superstars of Tomorrow

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair def. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley & Sasha Banks

Rey Mysterio def. Gran Metalik

Baron Corbin def. Ricochet and Samoa Joe to advance to the King of the Ring Final

Natalya def. Lacey Evans

Bray Wyatt taught about “Stranger Danger” on Firefly Fun House

Universal and Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, Raw Tag Team Champion Braun Strowman, Cedric Alexander & The Viking Raiders def. The O.C., Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 11:44 IST