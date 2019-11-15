Four-time WWE champion to face ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt at Survivor Series

other-sports

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 13:05 IST

Bray Wyatt has wreaked havoc on WWE superstars after his return from injury. Wyatt’s alter-ego ‘Fiend’ has terrorized the WWE locker where he has taken out anyone who has stepped in his path. Wyatt completed his rise to the top when he won the Universal Championship from Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel. Now Wyatt is looking towards a new challenger as he looks to defend his championship for the first time. His task will be cut out as the new challenger is a five-time WWE world champion.

READ | Beware Randy Orton, John Cena is coming back

Wyatt attacked Daniel Bryan at WWE SmackDown last week and seemingly laid out the challenge. Bryan was in a conversation with Sami Zayn when ‘The Fiend’ made his surprise entry and locked in the Mandible Claw on him. With the challenge laid out, it is expected that WWE would soon make Daniel Bryan vs ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt official for Survivor Series. Well, this is what Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting.

A rekindling of the old Wyatt vs Bryan feud?



Let me fucking in! #SmackDown



pic.twitter.com/TFmbRSnOp8 — Klondike Bill (@MrKlondikeBill) November 9, 2019

‘Daniel Bryan, I believe was going to be in the match with Roderick Strong and AJ [Styles], which would have been an absolutely incredible three-way. I just know that Nakamura was losing the title to someone. He was being programmed with Bryan. It could have been Ali [that he would have lost the title to].

READ | CM Punk appears on WWE television after five years, sparks rumours of in-ring return - Watch

When Bryan got moved into the Wyatt match, Nakamura is now not losing so that has changed. So they changed that booking. The rest of the card is largely announced.’ [H/T WrestlingNews]

It is an interesting piece of booking for both Bryan and Wyatt. They have faced each other earlier also as Bryan used to be a part of the Wyatt Family in 2013. It is also an interesting time for Daniel Bryan as he looks lost in the shuffle after Erick Rowan left his side to go on a singles run.

Meanwhile, Wyatt is looking towards a dominant championship run (something which he hasn’t managed in the past). The credibility of Wyatt has finally been built by the company as the company has successfully managed to create an over-the-top edgy character that has captured the imagination of the WWE universe. ‘The Fiend’ is a character that has resonated with the fans and it looks like WWE will continue to book Wyatt strongly in the future.