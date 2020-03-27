e-paper
2 more test Covid-19 positive in Bihar, state count climbs to nine

Sources said that a youth from Siwan and one belonging to Nalanda, have tested coronavirus positive. “One young man had recently returned from Dubai to his native village in Siwan while another from Begusarai came in contact with a coronavirus patient at a private hospital in Patna.

patna Updated: Mar 27, 2020 16:39 IST
Earlier, on Thursday a 20-year-old youth had also tested positive in the city.
With two more people testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday, the number of coronavirus positive cases in Bihar touched nine.

Confirming the report, Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences (RMRIMS) Agamkuan Director, Dr Pradeep Das said, “We have found two young men who have tested coronavirus positive. Both of them are being treated at the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH). Some new samples have also been sent for tests and the results are awaited.”

Sources said that a youth from Siwan and one belonging to Nalanda, have tested coronavirus positive. “One young man had recently returned from Dubai to his native village in Siwan while another from Begusarai came in contact with a coronavirus patient at a private hospital in Patna. At present, five patients, including a woman are admitted to the NMCH for treatment under security as one of them had tried to escape on Wednesday night,” he added.

Hospital staff said that a team from the World Health Organisation visited the community hall at Lodi Katra in Patna to find out the history of a young man who had tested positive a few days back. He had come in contact with more than 200 people during a marriage ceremony at the community hall.

The team also took samples of a doctor and some other medical staff who treated the young man at the private hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment at the NMCH, he added.

