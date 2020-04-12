e-paper
Home / Patna / 3-yr-old dies after hospital ‘denies’ ambulance in Bihar

3-yr-old dies after hospital ‘denies’ ambulance in Bihar

The state health department swung in to action and asked for a detailed report from the district authorities after a video clip of the mother carrying his son in bewilderment on road was widely shared on social media.

patna Updated: Apr 12, 2020 05:05 IST
Subhash Pathak
Subhash Pathak
Hindustan Times, Patna
People maintain social distance at a food distribution in Danapur on day eighteen of the 21 day lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, in Patna, Bihar.
People maintain social distance at a food distribution in Danapur on day eighteen of the 21 day lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, in Patna, Bihar.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
         

A three-year-old kid suffering from flu and cough died in Jehanabad district allegedly after hospital authorities denied ambulance to shift him to Patna for treatment, officials said.

The state health department swung in to action and asked for a detailed report from the district authorities after a video clip of the mother carrying his son in bewilderment on road was widely shared on social media.

Taking note of the video clip, Jehanabad district magistrate Navin Kumar ordered an inquiry by an additional district magistrate rank officer and ordered suspension of the health manage of the Sadar hospital. “We have recommended for penal action against two doctors and four nurses posted there on the charges of dereliction of their duties and callous approach towards the victims,” said the DM.

Rishu’s father, Girijesh said his son was down with cough and fever for the past few weeks and was admitted in Kurtha PHC. He took Rishu to Jehanabad Sadar Hospital after Rishu’s condition deteriorated on Thursday.

“Sadar hospital doctors asked us to rush Rishu to Patna Medical College and Hospital. They advised to shift the boy on oxygen in an ambulance. But, hospital refused to let us use ambulance... and the boy died,”said Girijesh.

