36 more Covid cases take Bihar tally to 517

patna

Updated: May 03, 2020 22:40 IST

Thirty-six cases of coronavirus were reported from Bihar Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 517, with four deaths so far in the state.

Seven cases were reported from Munger, taking its tally to 102. Bhagalpur reported six, West Champaran and Aurangabad five cases each, East Champaran (4), Buxar (3) and one each from Katihar, Kaimur, Sheohar Siwan, Arwal and Saran.

Siwan’s hopes of climbing down the Covid-19 severity list were dashed when a 60-year old male from Basantpur village tested positive on Sunday. The district last reported a Covid-19 case on April 23, when a 20-year-old man from Goreakothi village tested positive for the virus. A coronavirus super-spreader had accounted for 22 of the 30 cases in the district.

“A district will be considered under green zone, if there are no confirmed cases so far or there is no reported case since last 21 days in the district,” Union health secretary Preeti Sudan had said in her letter dated April 30 to chief secretaries of states and union territories, while releasing the classification of districts based on incidence rate, case doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance feedback.

As per the zone-wise classification, which comes into effect from Monday, Munger, Rohtas, Buxar, Patna and Gaya are under the red zone. Twenty other districts are under orange zone and the remaining 13 in green zone.

Till Saturday, Bihar had reported 231 Covid-19 cases during the last one week, as per government data.

Meanwhile, 12 patients were discharged from government facilities on Sunday, said Bihar’s health secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh. “Our recovery rate is almost 25%, with 119 patients having recovered so far,” he added.

Of the 119 recoveries, 74 patients were discharged from the Nalanda Medical College Hospital, eight Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital (Bhagalpur), two Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College Hospital (Gaya) and one from the AIIMS-Patna, besides facilities at Gopalganj, Chapra, Siwan, Nawada, Begusarai and Nalanda.

The 516 Covid-19 cases were spread across 31 of Bihar’s 38 districts, with Munger topping at 102. It was followed by Buxar (56), Rohtas (52), Patna (44), Nalanda (36), Siwan (31), Kaimur (28), Gopalganj, Madhubani, Bhojpur (18 each), Aurangabad (13), Begusarai , Bhagalpur (11 each), West Champaran (10), East Champaran (9), Saran (8), Gaya, Sitamarhi (6 each), Darbhanga, Katihar, Arwal (5 each), Lakhisarai, Nawada, Jehanabad, (4 each), Banka, Vaishali (3 each), Madhepura, Araria (2 each), Purnea, Sheikhpura, Sheohar (1 each).