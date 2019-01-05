9 surgeries put off as junior docs spar with staff at PMCH

Junior doctors reportedly manhandled an office employee, prompting medicos to initially boycott work, followed by office employees and nurses, affecting health services at the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) here on Friday.

Hospital sources said nine orthopaedic surgeries had to be put off at operation theatre 4 in the Rajendra Surgical Block of the hospital, as medicos boycotted work for the larger part of the day.

The hospital administration stepped in to broker peace, ensuring that the two warring factions resumed work at the hospital later in the evening.

What triggered the protest was a case of theft of a junior doctor’s wallet from the surgeon’s room of the operation theatre on Wednesday. The medico promptly filed a police complaint, following which a police team came to the hospital on Friday and quizzed some office staff. The office staff did not take kindly to the doctor’s allegation of theft against them. This infuriated the office staff, who showed their dissent by engaging in a spat with junior doctors.

Matters worsened later in the afternoon when the two factions reportedly engaged in fisticuffs after deputy superintendent went to enquire into the incident. The nurses also sided with the office employees and joined the protest.

Later, PMCH superintendent Dr Rajiv Ranjan Prasad constituted a five member committee to enquire into the incident and submit a report within 72 hours. The superintendent said action would be initiated on the basis of the team’s findings.

Meanwhile, the Junior Doctors Association of the PMCH denied that any medico had assaulted hospital employee.

The office employees, however, were firm on their demand for action against the erring medico. They had given the hospital administration an ultimatum till January 10, failing which they threatened to go on an indefinite strike.

