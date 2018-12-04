Air Asia begins Gaya-Bangkok flight

Air Asia launched its Bangkok-Gaya service with its inaugural flight touching down at the Gaya International Airport on Monday afternoon.

The inaugural flight from Thailand’s capital city was given a water salute as it taxied its way to the tarmac after landing at Gaya. Magadh division commissioner Nima Bindhyenshwari, airport director Dilip Kumar, Bodh Gaya Temple Management Committee member Arvind Singh and officials of Air Asia were present at the airport on the occasion.

The flights will operate four days a week on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The service will continue till March 29, 2019, after which it will be suspended till the next tourist season.

The Magadh division commissioner, in her inaugural speech, urged the aviation company to operate the air services between Bangkok and Bodh Gaya throughout the year, instead of only for four months. The airport director said the flights would boost the flow of tourists from Thailand to Bodh Gaya.

An Air Asia release said it was offering a promotional fare of Rs 8,999 per trip.

