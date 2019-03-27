ATS seeks remand of Bangladeshi terror suspects

A day after the two Bangladeshi terror suspects near Patna Junction, Bihar’s anti-terrorist squad (ATS) remained busy trying to establish their links on the basis of their interrogation and recoveries from them.

Both of them were sent to Beur Central jail after their production before the special ATS court. A senior ATS official said that the remand of both the suspects has been sought from the court for their thorough interrogation.

“We are in process of taking them on remand after which they will be thoroughly interrogated,” said ATS chief Sushil Khopde (IG).

“As both seem to be highly radicalized, it is not easy to get the truth from them so easily. The trail of ISIS posters, documents related to deputation of central armed police forces (CAPFs) post Pulwama terror attack on a convoy carrying around 2500 CRPF Jawans on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, which martyred 40 CRPF Jawans, three mobile phones, a memory card recovered from them have to be established,” said an officer.

They are suspected to be in Bihar for the last two months and their activities during the period also need to be ascertained. Besides, who helped them get fake voter and PAN cards,” he added.

Intelligence inputs suggest that the two Bangladeshis, identified as Khairul Mandal and Abu Sultan and affiliated with banned Jamiat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and Islamic State Bangladesh (ISBD) terror organizations - were in Bihar with a plan and might be waiting for financial support to reach them.

“They might have come in touch with a large number of people during their stay in Bihar and since their entered India. What is intriguing the recovery of force deployment chart post Pulwama with them? It is important to establish their network and it will be possible only through vigorous interrogation. We have prayed before the report hope to get them on remand,” the official said.

The official said that the duo, who said they wanted to join ISIS and his movement for the two months within the state and stay for 11 days in Gaya, where JMB was suspected to be involved in the Bodh Gaya explosion near Kalchakra ground on January 19, 2018 when the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama was present in town, needed to be fully investigated.

The ATS team had late on Sunday night acting on specific inputs had caught them from a motorcycle stand adjacent to Madni Musafirkhana, a lodge between the Patna Junction and Hanuman Temple. The two had entered the country without any legal document and had procured fake voter identity cards.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 14:04 IST