Home / Patna / Bihar govt directs medical colleges to arrange 100 beds for Covid-19 patients

Bihar govt directs medical colleges to arrange 100 beds for Covid-19 patients

The state government directed that the arrangements should be made in such a way that coronavirus patients are kept away from each other.

patna Updated: Jul 11, 2020 14:23 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Patna
“In view of the increasing number of Covid-19 patients, with the aim of developing better management for their treatment, all the 38 districts of the state have been linked to all the nine medical college hospitals,” the release read.
(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT file photo. Representative image)
         

Bihar Government has written to nine medical colleges across the state stating that considering the rise in the Covid-19 cases, it had directed to identify 50 per cent of the total beds available in the institutions as isolation wards, so all medical colleges should arrange about 100 beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

“Instructions in this regard are that except Nalanda Medical College Hospital, Patna, Anugraha Narayan Magadh Medical College Hospital, Gaya and Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, Bhagalpur, all other medical colleges should arrange about 100 beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients,” stated the official press release.

The state government directed that the arrangements should be made in such a way that coronavirus patients are kept away from each other.

“In view of the increasing number of Covid-19 patients, with the aim of developing better management for their treatment, all the 38 districts of the state have been linked to all the nine medical college hospitals,” the release read.

Only serious Covid-19 sympathetic patients will be admitted to these hospitals, it added.

“There should be no disturbance in the treatment of other patients in all medical colleges and hospitals and in order to ensure proper arrangements for the treatment of coronavirus patients, all principals and superintendents are instructed that by July 10, for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in the institutions, separate blocks should be identified and the treatment should begin from July 11. Oxygen cylinders must be available with each bed,” the release stated.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Bihar has reported nearly 15,000 Covid-19 cases so far.

