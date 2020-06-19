e-paper
Bihar govt extends validity of motor vehicle documents till Sept 30

Bihar govt extends validity of motor vehicle documents till Sept 30

The Bihar government on Friday extended till September 30 the validity of driving licences, permits, registration and other related documents which had lapsed in February in view of novel coronavirus pandemic.

patna Updated: Jun 19, 2020 21:54 IST
Patna
Earlier, the validity had been given an extension from February 1 to June 30, Transport Departments secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said.
This is the second time that an extension is being given.

Earlier, the validity had been given an extension from February 1 to June 30, Transport Departments secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said.

The extension would provide relief to vehicle owners and drivers whose documents validity had either expired on February 1, or those whose validity is set to lapse by June 30, Agarwal said.

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the problems faced by the people due to the lockdown and to ensure that they do not face difficulties in renewing the validity of the documents, the secretary said.

The benefit of extension would be applicable to fitness certificate, all types of permits, learners license, driving license, registration and other related documents.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has also issued guidelines in this regard, he said.

The official also directed all the traffic superintendents of police and transport department officials not to harass anyone on this issue.

