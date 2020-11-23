Bihar: Remains of ancient structures discovered in Chandan river

patna

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 12:10 IST

Remains of what seem to be ancient-age structures and settlements have been discovered in the Chandan river in Amarpur block of Banka district.

The brick structures, which are spread over a vast area in the river, were first spotted by the locals of Bhadaria village who were preparing for Chhath Puja celebrations and were trying to create a ghat on the banks of the Chandan river for the rituals.

The local administration of Banka has taken note of the findings and has informed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Patna circle, about it. Meanwhile experts said that the remains must be the ruins of some ancient settlements in this area and that excavations of the site and study of the findings would provide further insight in the history and heritage of the state, especially of Banka district.

“Even the ancient age Vikramshila University which is now located in the neighbouring district of Bhagalpur, is not far from Amarpur block of Banka district and from Bhadaria village, where ancient structures have been discovered. This is why locals believe that the remains found in Chandan river might have some Buddhist connections,” Manoj Kumar Chaudhary, SDO (sub-divisional officer), Banka, who had visited the spot, said.

“The matter has been reported to the top authorities in the administration and to the Archaeological Survey of India, Patna circle. They will take suitable action,” he said.

The superintending archaeologist of the ASI HS Naik said a team of experts from the ASI would soon visit the site. “The pictures of the site shared by the locals show a long wall and cell-like structures in the river. Seems a settlement was there in ancient times which might have been buried by river water,” he said.

Once experts review the site, further action would be taken on the basis of their report, the official added.

Bipin Kumar, a local from Bhadaria village, said the remains of the structure are spread over a vast area in Chandan river. “And the size of brick is quite big. We often find this kind of brick in ancient monuments,” he said.

“The structures were discovered after we removed a few layers of sand in the river to construct a ghaat for Chhath Puja. The water level in the river is low these days,” he said.

Anil Kumar, the head of the history and archaeology department at Santi Niketan, West Bengal, who had done a study on Mandar hills in Banka, said the findings in Chandan river are important and needed to be studied well. “The Chandan river valley has great potential. In the 1960s, a team of Patna University’s ancient history department, which included RCP Singh, had discovered Mesolithic tools in the area,” he said. After that, no detailed work in Chandan river valley has taken place, he added.