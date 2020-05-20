Bihar’s Covid tally up at 1,607

patna

Updated: May 20, 2020 23:11 IST

Nearly 4.9% people tested had reported positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours, with Bihar reporting 112 cases during this period, taking the overall tally in the state to 1607, said health officials during a media briefing here on Wednesday.

The Covid-19 case percentage during the last 24 hours was higher than the average 3% people to have reported positive for the virus as against 53,361 samples tested so far, said Bihar’s health secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh on Wednesday.

The infection rate used to hover around 2.5% against samples tested until recently.

Singh attributed the spike in infections to testing of symptomatic people, tapping contacts of those who had tested positive for Covid-19 and going for random testing of migrant workers.

He said 788 migrant workers, who reached Bihar after May 3, have so far tested positive for the virus. Of them, 249 people, which accounted for 31.59% of the migrants testing positive, had returned from Delhi; followed by 187 (23.73%) from Maharashtra and 158 (20.05%) from Gujarat.

Migrants now accounted for over 52% of Bihar’s total Covid-19 cases, given the fact that 58 workers, who returned to the state before lockdown 3.0 (from May 4-17), had also tested positive for the virus.

Altogether, 571 patients had recovered so far, after 37 people were cured and discharged from different health facilities during the past 24 hours, said Singh. Nine people, who contracted the virus, have died in the state so far.

The case recovery rate was 36% in the state. This had slid from around 55%, as recorded prior to the home-coming of the migrant workers in large number by Shramik Special trains, operating from May 2.

Bihar expects to receive around 12 lakh migrant workers more by the end of this month. It has already received around 6.10 lakh migrant workers till Tuesday, as per data shared by Anupam Kumar, secretary, Bihar’s information and public relations department.

Of the cases reported today, Khagaria accounted for 15, followed by Bhagalpur (12), Banka (11), Madhubani, Nalanda and Darbhanga (6 each), Supaul (2) and one each in Gopalganj and Katihar, as per information shared earlier in the day through a tweet by Sanjay Kumar, Bihar’s outgoing principal secretary, health. By afternoon, Kumar had been transferred to the tourism department in the same capacity.

Kumar had maintained absolute transparency in dissemination of information, putting state data on coronavirus in public domain through his Twitter handle (@sanjayjavin).

He would upload Covid-19 bulletins in the morning, besides sharing data on testing of samples, case doubling rate, contact tracing of those who tested positive — giving a peek into the super-spreaders, case recovery rate; testing of migrants, bifurcating the state they had come from; and also instantaneously share information about death of an individual who had contracted Covid-19. He used to update information about new cases even in midnight, as soon as results came in from Bihar’s 14 testing laboratories.

The last update on Covid-19 he posted was around 11am on Wednesday. The state health department or the State Health Society, Bihar, did not have any update after 5.30pm.

Patna topped with 167 cases, followed by Munger (133), Rohtas (91), Begusarai (82), Nalanda (78), Madhubani (79), Khagaria (70), Buxar (64), Gopalganj (64), Bhagalpur (59), Jehanabad (58), Banka (51), Siwan (45), Kaimur (44), Nawada (41), Bhojpur (38), Katihar (35), Purnea (31), Muzaffarpur (30), Supaul (27), Aurangabad (26), West Champaran (25), Sheikhpura (24), Darbhanga (22), Saharsa (22), Madhepura (20), East Champaran (19), Arwal (17), Samastipur (16), Vaishali (15), Jamui (15), Lakhisarai (14), Kishanganj (14), Saran (14), Gaya (11), Sitamarhi (9), Sheoar (5), Araria (4).