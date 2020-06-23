Bihar’s Covid toll rises to 52, tally climbs to 7,893

patna

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 11:39 IST

A 51-year-old home guard succumbed to Covid-19 in Bihar on Monday, taking the state’s toll to 52, while 228 fresh cases pushed the tally to 7,893, the state health department said.

The deceased had comorbidities. He was recently admitted to a hospital here and had tested positive for Covid-19 in the course of examination, department sources said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

With this, the death toll in Patna district has risen to three.

Only Darbhanga (five), Begusarai and Siwan (four each) have reported a higher number of deaths. Khagaria, Nalanda and Vaishali districts have also reported three deaths each so far.

All 38 districts in the state have reported Covid-19 cases.

Patna has the maximum number of cases at 426, followed by 375 in Madhubani, 367 in Bhagalpur, 347 in Begusarai and 324 in Siwan.

Till date, 5,767 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the state, while 1.63 lakh samples have been tested.

Bihar began reporting Covid-19 cases in the last week of March. Its tally has grown by more than 6,000 since the beginning of May, largely due to the return of the state’s migrant workers who were stranded away from their homes during the lockdown.

Since May 3, 5,010 people have tested positive upon returning to Bihar from other parts of the country, according to state Health Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh.