e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / Bihar’s Covid toll rises to 52, tally climbs to 7,893

Bihar’s Covid toll rises to 52, tally climbs to 7,893

Patna has the maximum number of cases at 426, followed by 375 in Madhubani, 367 in Bhagalpur, 347 in Begusarai and 324 in Siwan.

patna Updated: Jun 23, 2020 11:39 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Patna, Bihar
All 38 districts in the state have reported Covid-19 cases in Bihar.
All 38 districts in the state have reported Covid-19 cases in Bihar.(Reuters)
         

A 51-year-old home guard succumbed to Covid-19 in Bihar on Monday, taking the state’s toll to 52, while 228 fresh cases pushed the tally to 7,893, the state health department said.

The deceased had comorbidities. He was recently admitted to a hospital here and had tested positive for Covid-19 in the course of examination, department sources said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

With this, the death toll in Patna district has risen to three.

Only Darbhanga (five), Begusarai and Siwan (four each) have reported a higher number of deaths. Khagaria, Nalanda and Vaishali districts have also reported three deaths each so far.

All 38 districts in the state have reported Covid-19 cases.

Patna has the maximum number of cases at 426, followed by 375 in Madhubani, 367 in Bhagalpur, 347 in Begusarai and 324 in Siwan.

Till date, 5,767 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the state, while 1.63 lakh samples have been tested.

Bihar began reporting Covid-19 cases in the last week of March. Its tally has grown by more than 6,000 since the beginning of May, largely due to the return of the state’s migrant workers who were stranded away from their homes during the lockdown.

Since May 3, 5,010 people have tested positive upon returning to Bihar from other parts of the country, according to state Health Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh.

tags
top news
Army chief to visit Leh today as border tensions with China simmer
Army chief to visit Leh today as border tensions with China simmer
‘Ask PM about 2,264 Chinese incursions since 2015’: Chidambaram hits back at Nadda
‘Ask PM about 2,264 Chinese incursions since 2015’: Chidambaram hits back at Nadda
India increases tech surveillance on Ladakh LAC with Israeli Heron drones
India increases tech surveillance on Ladakh LAC with Israeli Heron drones
Covid-19 Live| Mismanagement of pandemic govt’s ‘most disastrous failure’: Cong
Covid-19 Live| Mismanagement of pandemic govt’s ‘most disastrous failure’: Cong
Rath Yatra begins in Odisha’s Puri amid Covid-19: All you need to know
Rath Yatra begins in Odisha’s Puri amid Covid-19: All you need to know
In Rahul Gandhi’s latest jibe on Ladakh face-off, a question on ‘Chinese invasion’
In Rahul Gandhi’s latest jibe on Ladakh face-off, a question on ‘Chinese invasion’
‘World badly needs India-Pakistan cricket rivalry to resume’: Shoaib Malik
‘World badly needs India-Pakistan cricket rivalry to resume’: Shoaib Malik
How Covid-19 is still accelerating, Djokovic under fire for Adria Tour
How Covid-19 is still accelerating, Djokovic under fire for Adria Tour
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 LiveCGBSE Board Result declared

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In