Bihar’s ruling JD(U) gets in poll mode with ‘I am Nitish Kumar’ posters

The launch of the new poster comes a fortnight ahead of the virtual rally by chief minister and party president Nitish Kumar scheduled on August 7.

patna Updated: Jul 20, 2020 23:47 IST
Anil Kumar
Anil Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (ANI File )
         

Even as Opposition parties are pleading with the Election Commission of India to defer the Bihar assembly polls, scheduled in October-Novmeber, in view of the raging Covid-19 pandemic, the ruling Janata Dal (U) is going all out with its poll preparations, launching a poll poster with new tagline “Main hi hoon Nitish Kumar’ (I am Nitish Kumar)” on Sunday.

The launch of the new poster comes a fortnight ahead of the virtual rally by chief minister and party president Nitish Kumar scheduled on August 7.

The new banner reads: “Vikas path par chal pada Bihar, main uski hi kataar hoon. Bihar ki vikas mein, main chota sa bhagidaar hoon. Ha, main Nitish Kumar hoon. (Bihar is moving on development path. I am a small stakeholder. Yes, I am Nitish Kumar.”

“It is a reflection of the public sentiment, who see Nitish Kumar as a man of development, who is both honest and farsighted... It will strike an instant rapport with sympathizers and electors,” said JD (U) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Sinha.

Except perhaps for the BJP and JD (U), all other parties have put a brake on their poll-related activities. Even Lok Janshakti Patry chief and NDA partner Chirag Paswan on July 10 had echoed Leader of Opposition Teajsahwi Prasad Yadav’s concern over the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases and joined him in demanding postponement of polls in view of the infection threat, which may also lead to low voter turnout.

On Friday, heads of Opposition parties, including Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, Loktantrik Janata Dal and Left parties, had also cautioned the CEC against holding the polls on schedule as it may turn into a “super spreader event”.

However, the,JD(U) seems undeterred. Party leader and IPRD minister Neeraj Kumar said, “The poster will be put up in all corners of the state. Honest and development oriented person will feel proud in identifying themselves as Nitish Kumar.”

