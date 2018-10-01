Buddhists may soon offer prayers at World Peace Pagoda in Bihar’s Rajgir at the click of mouse

For the Buddhists who want to offer prayers at the World Peace Pagoda, it may soon be possible to perform rituals without visiting the site. A move is afoot to develop the facility of online prayers at the Shanti Stupa located atop Ratnagiri hills in Bihar’s Rajgir.

The stupa, which was developed by a Buddhist monk from Japan, Nichidatsu Fujii, in 1969 as a mark of world peace and non violence, holds special significance among the followers of Buddhism. Thousands of Buddhists visit the site every year to pay obeisance to Lord Buddha and pray for peace and non-violence. The largest congregation of tourists is seen during anniversary celebration of the peace pagoda on October 25. This year also, a large number of Buddhists are expected to converge there.

Nalanda district administration is working overtime to make even those not able to visit the stupa experience the festivities on the occasion. Varanasi-based Oasis Infotech has been roped in to develop a special website and software for online puja and rituals.

People sitting in any part of the world will be able to perform rituals and offer prayers at the peace pagoda by paying the charges online and the puja material would be delivered at their postal address.

“Though it is in the initial stages, we are trying to get the website created as soon as possible,” said Dr Thiyagarajan SM, Nalanda DM.

While Oasis Infotech is developing the website for online puja, a small postal unit and counter will also be established near the pagoda for delivering the offerings, he added.

Official said preparations are also being made to spruce up the pagoda site for its annual function scheduled on October 25. “While we are working to ensure proper lighting arrangements in the area, the power grid corporation has also come forward to install two water ATMs on the pagoda premises,” he said. The Bihar state tourism development corporation (BSTDC) is also developing deluxe toilettes at the base of the ropeway for the convenience of visitors.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 14:56 IST