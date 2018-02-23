CISF restores lost diamond ring to air passenger at Patna airport

The CISF on Thursday restored a diamond ring to the passenger, who had dropped it at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna on Tuesday afternoon.

Farida Imam, 33, flying in with her husband Adil Zobair, 36, from Saudi Arabia via New Delhi by GoAir flight G8 140, had unknowingly dropped her ring on the tarmac.

“I was looking for my house keys in my purse while we were made to wait on the tarmac, after deboarding, for the taxing of a plane. After reaching home, I realised later the same evening that I had lost my ring. My niece, a journalist, connected me with CISF officials, who initiated investigation, based on CCTV footage,” said Farida Imam, 33.

The CCTV footage showed a person picking up something from the tarmac and handing it over to a GoAir staff at the ladderpoint, she recollected the CISF telling her.

“Based on CCTV footage and after checking the duty roster, the CISF zeroed in on the airline staff, who handed over the ring to the sleuths,” she added.

In a tweet, the CISF headquarters said, ““#CISF restores a passenger namely Ms. Farida Imam, her lost diamond ring through meticulous CCTV surveillance @Patna Airport. Team #CISF appreciated.”

The tweet also carried the image of Imam’s appreciation note.

This is the third instance of recovery of precious metal by the CISF at Patna airport. On February 4, it had recovered a gold bracelet, followed by a gold chain on February 15.