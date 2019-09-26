Class 6 girl gang raped in Bihar’s Supaul, 4 arrested

patna

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 12:08 IST

Four people were arrested on Wednesday for the alleged gang rape of a 15-year-old girl at a village under Triveniganj police station area in Supaul district on Tuesday night, police said. A hunt was on to arrest two more persons involved in the incident.

Police said the minor, a class 6 student, had gone to attend natural call around 2am when six men had allegedly overpowered her and took to a secluded place and gang raped at gunpoint. They threatened her of dire consequences, including murder of her father, if she dared to reveal the ordeal to anyone, police added.

However, on Wednesday morning, she narrated her ordeal to her parents who approached police and later an FIR was registered on the basis of the girl’s complaint. A case has been registered under sections of Prevention of Children from Sexual offences (POCSO) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Four of six were arrested and the rest two will be caught soon,” said Ganpati Thakur, subdivisional police officer (SDPO). The 15-year-old has been sent to Supaul district hospital for a medical examination, he added. Police are awaiting the reports.

Police sources said the six accused have been identified as Ashish Kumar, Pintu Kumar, Sintu Kumar, Rajan Kumar, Pradeep Sah and Vijay Kumar, all residents of the girl’s village.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 12:08 IST