Coronavirus update: Bihar IAS officers, wives contribute Rs 21 lakh to Chief Ministers Relief Fund

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 11:26 IST

In a gesture of solidarity towards the fight against Covid-19, a total contribution of Rs 21 lakh was on Saturday made to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) in Bihar by the state chapter of IAS Officers Association and the IAS Wives’ Association.

A cheque of Rs 11 lakh was handed over on behalf of the IAS Wives’ Association by its president Rashmi Kumar and Ratna Amrit while IAS Officers’ Association, represented by state chapter secretary Dipak Kumar Singh and treasurer Mithilesh Mishra, contributed Rs 10 lakh.

“The total contribution by the IAS Officers’ Association Bihar chapter to the CMRF for the fight against Covid-19 pandemic stands at Rs 15 lakh. A sum of Rs five lakh had been given earlier,” Singh, who is also the state’s principal secretary for environment and forestry, said.

The CMRF is bearing the expenses incurred towards providing food, shelter and medical help to people of Bihar stranded away from their homes within the state or other parts of the country.

Upon the initiative of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in addition to other types of assistance, a sum of Rs 1,000 is being transferred into the accounts of each such needy person.

“Besides, many of us in our personal capacity are in touch with civil society groups which are known to be working for people of Bihar, be they migrants eking out a living outside or those living in the state, whose livelihoods might have been affected on account of the lockdown,” Singh added.