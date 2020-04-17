e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / Covid-19 patient dies of multiple ailments in Patna, Bihar toll goes up to two

Covid-19 patient dies of multiple ailments in Patna, Bihar toll goes up to two

Covid-19 in Patna: A 38-year-old man from Munger died on March 21 and his test reports that came out a day later confirmed that he was infected with the virus.

patna Updated: Apr 17, 2020 17:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Doctors and staff of Max Life suspected of coronavirus infection depart for a quarantine facility in Hotel Pataliputra Ashoka during the lockdown, in Patna, Bihar.
Doctors and staff of Max Life suspected of coronavirus infection depart for a quarantine facility in Hotel Pataliputra Ashoka during the lockdown, in Patna, Bihar.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
         

A 35-year-old man, who had tested positive for Covid-19, died at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna on Friday, taking the number of deaths related to the coronavirus to two, reports said.

A 38-year-old man from Munger died on March 21 and his test reports that came out a day later confirmed that he was infected with the virus.

News agency ANI said the man had a history of tuberculosis and had a fever when he was admitted to the hospital citing an official of AIIMS, Patna.

Prabhat Kumar Singh, AIIMS’ director of AIIMS, said the man was a resident of Vaishali district and had tested positive on April 15.

“He was suffering from many serious complications, including those related to the brain. Upon being tested, he also turned out to be Covid-19 positive,” Singh said while speaking to PTI.

Also read: Covid-19 spreads to Buxar, Vaishali; Bihar tally up to 80

The news agency cited unnamed sources in the health department as saying that the man was from Raghopur panchayat under Vaishali district and suffered from tuberculosis, typhoid and several other illnesses.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Patna, which was sealed after he tested positive, before being referred to AIIMS, Patna.

Also read: Most patients in Bihar recover without critical care, govt keeps fingers crossed

Sanjay Kumar, the state’s principal health secretary, had said on Thursday that a six-month-old infant and a two-year-old from the same family in Munger were among the 11 new Covid-19 patients, taking the state’s tally to 83.

Among the 11 new coronavirus disease cases, nine were reported from Munger. Ten family members of the two children, including them, have tested positive so far.

India’s coronavirus disease cases rose to 13,387, including 11,201 active cases, 1749 cured, discharged or migrated and 437 deaths, the Union ministry of health said on Friday morning.

top news
After lockdown, Covid-19 case doubling rate dipped from 3 to 6.2 days: Govt
After lockdown, Covid-19 case doubling rate dipped from 3 to 6.2 days: Govt
From reverse repo rate to dividend move: Understanding RBI’s announcements
From reverse repo rate to dividend move: Understanding RBI’s announcements
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
RBI announces reverse repo rate cut, other measures: Who said what
RBI announces reverse repo rate cut, other measures: Who said what
Kashmiri terrorist got away 25 yrs ago, caught with ISKP chief in Afghanistan
Kashmiri terrorist got away 25 yrs ago, caught with ISKP chief in Afghanistan
‘Even the best has little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
‘Even the best has little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
How Citroen C5 Aircross SUV plans to bring down Jeep, Hyundai’s India dominance
How Citroen C5 Aircross SUV plans to bring down Jeep, Hyundai’s India dominance
Doctors’ hostel of Mumbai’s largest civic hospital sealed after two Covid-19 cases
Doctors’ hostel of Mumbai’s largest civic hospital sealed after two Covid-19 cases
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

patna news