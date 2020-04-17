Covid-19 patient dies of multiple ailments in Patna, Bihar toll goes up to two

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 17:17 IST

A 35-year-old man, who had tested positive for Covid-19, died at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna on Friday, taking the number of deaths related to the coronavirus to two, reports said.

A 38-year-old man from Munger died on March 21 and his test reports that came out a day later confirmed that he was infected with the virus.

News agency ANI said the man had a history of tuberculosis and had a fever when he was admitted to the hospital citing an official of AIIMS, Patna.

Prabhat Kumar Singh, AIIMS’ director of AIIMS, said the man was a resident of Vaishali district and had tested positive on April 15.

“He was suffering from many serious complications, including those related to the brain. Upon being tested, he also turned out to be Covid-19 positive,” Singh said while speaking to PTI.

The news agency cited unnamed sources in the health department as saying that the man was from Raghopur panchayat under Vaishali district and suffered from tuberculosis, typhoid and several other illnesses.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Patna, which was sealed after he tested positive, before being referred to AIIMS, Patna.

Sanjay Kumar, the state’s principal health secretary, had said on Thursday that a six-month-old infant and a two-year-old from the same family in Munger were among the 11 new Covid-19 patients, taking the state’s tally to 83.

Among the 11 new coronavirus disease cases, nine were reported from Munger. Ten family members of the two children, including them, have tested positive so far.

India’s coronavirus disease cases rose to 13,387, including 11,201 active cases, 1749 cured, discharged or migrated and 437 deaths, the Union ministry of health said on Friday morning.