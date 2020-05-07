e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / Crowds swell at Muzaffarpur Railway Station in Bihar as special train arrives

Crowds swell at Muzaffarpur Railway Station in Bihar as special train arrives

The train was carrying around 1,318 students from Kota in Rajasthan.

patna Updated: May 07, 2020 14:41 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Patna
A policeman stares as crowd gathers at Muzaffarpur Railway Station.
A policeman stares as crowd gathers at Muzaffarpur Railway Station. (ANI/Twitter)
         

Violating all social distancing norms, crowds were seen at Muzaffarpur Railway Station in Bihar on Wednesday, after a special train carrying students from Kota reached Bihar.

The train was carrying around 1,318 students from Kota in Rajasthan.

Another special train, carrying 1,200 migrant workers, left for Bihar’s Patna from Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi on Wednesday.

The development comes after, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted the permission for movement of the stranded people, including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists, and provided the procedure for the same.

The lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended by another two weeks. (ANI)

tags
top news
11 dead in Vizag gas leak, Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation: Latest updates
11 dead in Vizag gas leak, Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation: Latest updates
NDRF’s chemical and biological team to asses Vizag gas leak
NDRF’s chemical and biological team to asses Vizag gas leak
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
Hyundai Santa Cruz could challenge the might of American pickup trucks
Hyundai Santa Cruz could challenge the might of American pickup trucks
Den of match-fixing is in India, says former Pakistan pacer - Report
Den of match-fixing is in India, says former Pakistan pacer - Report
Warner reveals his all-time India-Australia IPL XI: Yuvraj, Watson miss out
Warner reveals his all-time India-Australia IPL XI: Yuvraj, Watson miss out
Watch: INS Jalashwa reaches Male port to repatriate stranded Indian citizens
Watch: INS Jalashwa reaches Male port to repatriate stranded Indian citizens
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news