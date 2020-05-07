Crowds swell at Muzaffarpur Railway Station in Bihar as special train arrives

patna

Updated: May 07, 2020 14:41 IST

Violating all social distancing norms, crowds were seen at Muzaffarpur Railway Station in Bihar on Wednesday, after a special train carrying students from Kota reached Bihar.

The train was carrying around 1,318 students from Kota in Rajasthan.

Another special train, carrying 1,200 migrant workers, left for Bihar’s Patna from Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi on Wednesday.

The development comes after, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted the permission for movement of the stranded people, including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists, and provided the procedure for the same.

The lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended by another two weeks. (ANI)