Detention centre for illegal foreign nationals to come up outside Patna’s Beur jail

patna

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:37 IST

The Bihar government proposes to set up a new detention centre outside the Beur Central Jail in Patna to house foreign nationals awaiting deportation.

Two such centres already exist, in Purnea and Hajipur, both of them inside jails.

The detention centres are meant to house foreign nationals caught under Foreigners Act and awaiting deportation after having completed their prison term for various offences.

The move to set up detention centres in select places has gained momentum following a fresh missive from the ministry of home affairs ( MHA) to states to set up at least one detention centre with all modern facilities to house illegal immigrants/ foreigners for a longer period till the time formalities of deportation are complete.

The Centre, in its guideline, has reportedly mentioned that detention centres, mostly running inside prisons in states, should be located outside the jails and there should be proper security so that illegal foreign nationals do not run away or escape, thus delaying their deportation process.

In Bihar, there are at present 39 illegal foreign nationals lodged in various jails after being booked under the provisions of the Foreigners Act for not having valid visa, overstaying or other offences. A majority of these illegal foreigners are from Bangladesh and Myanmar. Eleven illegal foreign nationals are lodged in Purnea jail. Officials said most of the illegal foreigners lodged in jails were facing a jail term of three to five years.

Additional chief secretary (home) Amir Subhani said measures were being taken to upgrade facilities at existing detention centres while the one proposed outside Beur jail would have a capacity to house 50 inmates.

IG (prisons) Mithilesh Mishra said the building construction department had been asked to prepare an estimate for construction of the detention centre outside the Beur Central Jail. “The detention centre will come up just outside the Beur jail on the vacant land. This will be the main centre where we propose to house illegal foreigners awaiting deportation. They will have access to modern facilities till they are deported back to their native country,” Mishra said. The detention centres have come into focus following the exercise of updating the NRC.

Union home minister Amit Shah has stated at various platforms that NRC would not be restricted to Assam, signalling the central government’s intention to carry the exercise across the country so as to identify all illegal immigrants and deport them back to their home country.

