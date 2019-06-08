Drought fear leads to 15-day ritual for rain in Gaya

Worried about the delayed the monsoon and almost no rainfall during the ‘Rohini Nakshatra‘ (auspicious period for paddy plantation), farmers of the Khijarsarai block in Gaya district have begun a 15-day ritual and Shatchandi Yagna to appease the rain god and the goddess of wealth.

The 15-day yagna is being performed under the guidance of prominent acharyas and priests of the district at Belwan village, about 30km from the district headquarters. The yagna began on Thursday with a Jal Yatra, and is scheduled to conclude on June 15 with mass feasting.

“We chose to undertake the divine course to invoke the rain god, Indra. The Jal Yatra performed on Thursday was dedicated to Indra. The entire Rohini Nakshatra has passed, and the farmers are yet to sow paddy seeds in view of the drought-like situation. We are scared of the drought, and finding no way out, we took the divine course,” said Suryamani Singh of Belwan village. Farmers of other villages are also participating.

Apart from the yagna and havan, the villagers have also organised Ram Katha.

Earlier, women of the villages carrying pitchers filled with water on their heads made rounds of the yagna mandap and prayed to the rain god.

After the water procession, the women and the farmers assembled at the yagna mandap and offered prayers to invoke the goddess of wealth and the rain god. “This will be repeated every day here for the next 10 days to complete the rituals,” said Chandan Shastri, one of the priests.

“We have a long tradition of invoking gods and goddesses. Our Vedas have specific rituals for the rain god and the process to appease gods is well defined in our holy texts of the Sanatan religion,’’ said Shastri. “Although the yagnas are performed for peace and prosperity across the world, here we are performing the same for better crops, not only in the Gaya district but also on entire Earth.”

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 12:59 IST