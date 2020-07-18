‘Explosive’: Bihar’s Nitish govt gets flak from LJP, Jharkhand CM over Covid-19 situation in state

patna

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 20:04 IST

The Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar is getting it from all sides, including Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and also its Jharkhand counterpart, for alleged mismanagement of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state.

LJP chief Chirag Paswan tweeted on Saturday, describing the Covid-19 outbreak in Bihar as “explosive”, taking a cue from Lalu Prasad, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and a thorn in chief minister Kumar’s flesh.

“The way Covid-19 is spreading its tentacles in Bihar and turning the situation explosive is a matter of serious concern for the people of the state,” tweeted Chirag, a Member of Parliament (MP) from Jamui and son of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Chirag, however, lauded the Centre’s decision to dispatch a team of experts to bring the situation under control in Bihar.

Bihar is in the grip of a Covid-19 crisis, as recent data showed.

On Friday, 1,750 tested Covid-19 positive – the highest single-day spike to date – of the 10,273 swab samples tested. The state has reported over 23,500 Covid-19 positive cases to date.

CM Kumar also got a mouthful from his Jharkhand counterpart, Hemant Soren, who blamed Bihar for the viral outbreak scourge in his home state.

“The Bihar government should think as to how its residents are coming to Jharkhand, despite partial lockdown restrictions,” Soren said on the sidelines of an event at Ranchi on Saturday.

Supiryo Bhattacharya, general secretary, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), too, alleged that Covid-19 positive cases were on an upswing in Ranchi and Jamshedpur that have rail connectivity with Bihar.

Akhilesh Prasad Singh, a Rajya Sabha member of the Congress, also blamed the state government’s ineptness for Bihar’s Covid-19 crisis.

The ruling coalition, including Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party, however, attributed the spike to aggressive testing.

“Cases are rising, but nobody needs to worry much about it, as the state and the Central governments are working in tandem to control the situation,” said Rajiv Ranjan, spokesperson, JD (U).

On Soren’s assertion, Ranjan said that those occupying the constitutional posts should not make any comment that could outrage sentiments of any sections of the society. “It would also be politically disastrous for the party (JMM) to disrespect the people of Bihar, where it wants to contest the polls,” said the JD(U) leader.

The JMM is likely to contest the upcoming Bihar polls slated to be held in October-November.

BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand said that the “proxy” tweets of Prasad did not belong to him and was out of context in light of the serious effort that the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is making to rein in the pandemic.

“The Centre is providing every possible help and also sending its team to Bihar, which is a welcome step. A pandemic like Covid-19 can be tackled with the collective effort of both the central and state governments,” he said while skirting any reference to the LJP chief’s tweet on the state’s “explosive” viral outbreak situation.