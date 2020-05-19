e-paper
Face masks adorned with Madhubani and Manjusha paintings on sale in Patna

Smita Parashar said they have been working on Madhubani for 25 years and on Manjusha for six years.

patna Updated: May 19, 2020 18:10 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Patna, Bihar
Face masks have become the new normal since the coronavirus outbreak.
Face masks have become the new normal since the coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)
         

Amid COVID-19 outbreak as the demand for face masks increases, folk artists in Patna are making reusable face masks adorned with Madhubani and Manjusha paintings.

“We thought we can popularise the art forms while supplying masks to the market. We are using cotton cloth material and price of one mask is Rs 80-100,” Smita Parashar told ANI.

She said that they have been working on Madhubani for 25 years and on Manjusha for six years.

“We have have been working on Bihar folk art Madhubani for 25 years and on Manjusha for six years. As the government makes efforts to encourage the art, we also came up with the idea of encouraging this art through this initiative,” Parashar said.

“Now masks are a part of our daily life and people are also trying to make a style statement through it. So we came up with the idea to paint these with folk art,” she added.

