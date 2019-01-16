Gaya girl’s honour killing: Autopsy rules out rape

The autopsy report in the case of murder of a 16-year-old girl whose beheaded body was recovered on January 6 from a field near her house has ruled out any sexual assault or rape, sources said.

Also, CID and forensic teams , which began probe on Monday, have found blood stains in the girl’s house, sources said.

Earlier, the police had arrested the girl’s father and his friend in the case, while claiming it was a case of “honour killing”.

Additional Director General of police (headquarters) Kundan Krishnan confirmed the autopsy report had ruled out rape.

However, the Patwa or weaver community, to which the girl belonged, has maintained that the police had framed the girl’s father and that their probe was biased against her parents.

“The girl’s father was given electric shocks and tortured to sign the confessional statement. Besides, other members of the family were too harassed by the police to toe their line. Our only demand is a CBI probe,’’ said Prem Narayan Patwa, the weavers’ body president who has been leading the agitation of weavers since the recovery of the body.

Meanwhile, the weaver community members held a a meeting at Patwa Toli temple premises on Tuesday and warned the state government.

The members also gave a call for Gaya bandh this week.

In a significant and related development, a local court extended the police remand of the girl’s father and his friend for another three days.

The court also heard a plea by the police for allowing narco test on the girl’s family members, including her parents and two sisters and issues notices to them.

