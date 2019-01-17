Gaya honour killing: SIT secures remand of victim’s father, his friend

The special investigation team (SIT), probing murder of a 16-year-old girl of Patwa Toli, whose mutilated body was recovered on January 6 from a field near her house, secured remand of the deceased’s father and his friend and started interrogating them.

Police reportedly have prepared a questionaire to quiz the two accused on the basis of inputs and leads gathered by CID on Monday. The police team is also looking for other options in case the suspects refuse Narco test.

The girl’s father and his friend were earlier arrested by police, which claimed it was a case of ‘honour killing’.

Gaya senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajeev Mishra claimed that the case would be solved in next couple of days.

However, the Patwa community of Manpur refused to accept the findings in the autopsy report and termed it as ‘concocted and fabricated’. The autopsy report had ruled out sexual assault on the girl. The Patwa Samaj or weaver community, to which the girl belonged, also said the five suspects would not undergo the Narco test.

Meanwhile, the CPI-ML workers, led by Rita Burnwal and Neeranjan Kumar, and joined by hundreds of residents of the Patwa Toli, took out a massive procession in Gaya on Wednesday. The procession, which originated from the Durga Temple ground of the township, reached the district magistrate’s office after parading through the Manpur-Gaya road.

The CPI-ML activists and members of the Patwa Samaj raised slogans against the Gaya police and submitted a memorandum to the DM office demanding “a CBI probe into the brutal killing of the Patwa Samaj daughter”.

BJP Gaya MP Hari Manjhi also met the community leaders on Wednesday and said he would impress upon the government for a high-level probe by a competent agency into the case. Manjhi said he would arrange their meeting with top brass of police besides deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday in Patna.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 11:29 IST