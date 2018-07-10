Headless body of missing RJD leader found in Bihar’s Nawada

The headless body of a missing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader was found in Bihar’s Nawada district, police said on Tuesday.

Kailash Paswan, 55, general secretary of the RJD in Nawada, was missing for nearly four days.

The headless body was found near a bridge and was identified by his son Sanjay Kumar on Monday night, police official Anjami Kumar said.

Sanjay Kumar had lodged a case of abduction against Chotu Gupta, who is also missing for the last few days.

