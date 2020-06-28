e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / In 15 years, there have been 55 scams in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish govt

In 15 years, there have been 55 scams in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish govt

“The ‘Chara Ghotala’ (fodder scam) was exaggerated. It was only a Rs 46 lakh scam. But I do not want to say more as the court is doing its work in that,” RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav added.

patna Updated: Jun 28, 2020 16:13 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Patna
With the rains beginning in the state RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also stated that there was a danger of floods affecting the north Bihar areas.
With the rains beginning in the state RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also stated that there was a danger of floods affecting the north Bihar areas. (Santosh Kumar/HT photo)
         

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government and alleged that in the past 15 years there have been 55 scams in the state.

“There have been 55 scams that took place in the Bihar government in the past 15 years. No action or inquiry has been undertaken against any official or a political leader by the government. A minimum Rs 3,300 crore of money has been misappropriated in Srijan scam. Who will return the thousands of crores that have been looted from the state,” Yadav asked.

“The ‘Chara Ghotala’ (fodder scam) was exaggerated. It was only a Rs 46 lakh scam. But I do not want to say more as the court is doing its work in that,” he added.

“Last year when Patna was flooded crores of money was misappropriated by officials of Patna civic body. None of them has been booked. There is a loot of people’s money. Nitish Kumar should inform us what is the action taken to recover the money,” the RJD leader said.

With the rains beginning in the state the senior leader also stated that there was a danger of floods affecting the north Bihar areas. “The work of dams has been stopped and the whole of north Bihar is in danger. Due to waterlogging not only Patna, but several other districts in the state are in trouble,” he added.

“The roads have been converted into drains. The government should have done pre-monsoon work on drainage. The govt knows that this situation happens in monsoon, but Nitish Kumar’s government did nothing,” he added.

tags
top news
26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under ‘highest level of ISI protection’ in Pakistan
26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under ‘highest level of ISI protection’ in Pakistan
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
‘Need to be close to our friends’: India holds naval exercise with Japan amid stand-off with China
‘Need to be close to our friends’: India holds naval exercise with Japan amid stand-off with China
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
‘Maharashtra lockdown won’t be lifted after June 30’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Maharashtra lockdown won’t be lifted after June 30’: Uddhav Thackeray
Covid-19 LIVE: Ahead of lockdown, people throng shops for essentials in Assam
Covid-19 LIVE: Ahead of lockdown, people throng shops for essentials in Assam
When will there be talk of nation’s security? Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi
When will there be talk of nation’s security? Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In