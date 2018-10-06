IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Patna after navy man suffers heart attack

An IndiGo flight from Bagdogra to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Patna on Friday after a defence personnel suffered cardiac arrest on board the aircraft .

The passenger, Amarjit Tripathy, 28, a Lemar (Leading Electro Mechanical Air Radio) in the Indian Navy, was rushed to the nearest Paras-HMRI hospital, where doctors were able to save his life.

Tripathy was travelling alone to Mumbai. He is posted in Goa on the INS Hansa.

The IndiGo flight (6E-3175), with 135 passengers on board, had taken off from Bagdogra at 12 noon, but was diverted to Patna at 12.45 pm after pilots sought permission from air traffic control (ATC) to make an emergency landing here.

“An ambulance was sent to the tarmac for the patient and after initial medical check-up by Dr Anshu Ankit at our airport medical inspection room, the patient was rushed to the Paras HMRI hospital. The aircraft, after offloading the passenger and his registered luggage, left here around 1.30pm,” said airport director Rajender Singh Laharia.

Medical superintendent of the Paras-HMRI hospital Dr Asif Rahman said the patient had suffered myocardial infarction (MI).

“We ran a series of tests to confirm MI. Without waiting to complete admission formalities, we immediately took him to the cath lab where our cardiologist Dr Nishant Tripathi performed coronary intervention procedure to remove clots in his left anterior descending coronary artery,” said Dr Rahman.

The patient was stable and out of danger, he added.

A doctor with the armed forces in Mumbai was coordinating with the hospital here. The hospital also informed Tripathy’s sister in Odisha .

“An IndiGo flight 6E 3175 operating from Bagdogra to Mumbai was diverted to Patna due to a medical case this morning. The flight crew requested for an ambulance and a local doctor to be at the airport. The doctor along with a crew on-board attended to the passenger. After landing, the passenger was immediately rushed to the hospital accompanied by an IndiGo staff member. We wish our passenger a speedy recovery,” said a communique from IndiGo.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 10:37 IST