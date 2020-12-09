e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / Jewellery worth Rs 10 crore looted in Bihar’s Darbhanga, 20 rounds fired in air

Jewellery worth Rs 10 crore looted in Bihar’s Darbhanga, 20 rounds fired in air

According to local residents, the men escaped from the spot with guns held in the air to scare the crowd.

patna Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 14:28 IST
Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Patna
A special investigation team has been formed to catch the robbers.
A special investigation team has been formed to catch the robbers.(HT Photo)
         

About a dozen armed men decamped with diamond and gold ornaments worth around Rs 10 crore from a well-known jewellery shop in Bihar’s Darbhanga, in a daring daylight robbery on Wednesday, said police.

The robbers also fired more than 20 rounds in the air to intimidate the general public before fleeing with the booty.

Police said it was one of the biggest jewellery shop heists in the state in recent memory. The incident took place at Lath Market, situated in Bada Bazar area, barely 800 metres from the Town police station.

Police said six robbers entered the shop at around 10.30 am, posing as customers, while others took positions outside the shop. There were no other customers and only employees were present at the shop.

“Posing as customers, robbers entered our shop and asked us to show diamond necklaces. We did not notice anything wrong in their behaviour. All of them were in their mid-30s and were speaking in both Hindi and Bhojpuri,” said an employee of the shop.

One of the eyewitnesses, Santosh Kumar Lath, said the armed bandits fired two rounds inside the shop and asked the staff to hand over all gold ornaments and not attempt to raise an alarm. When the shop owners resisted their attempt, they hit them with pistol butts.

“They further threatened to kill the staff and owners if they did not cooperate,” said Lath.

“We were scared and could not dare to raise an alarm as the goons were holding their guns at us. We had to allow them to take away whatever we had and handed them the safe keys. They stuffed all the ornaments inside their bags,” said another employee.

Also Read: NIA arrest arms syndicate member in AK47 stealing and trade case

According to local residents, the men escaped from the spot with guns held in the air to scare the crowd. As soon as the dacoits left, some passerby informed the police. A large police team led by SSP Babu Ram soon arrived at the spot.

Police officials said the accused had likely done a recce of the area including the shop before carrying out the heist.

The police were scanning the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the market, while other police teams were conducting searches. Forensic experts and a dog squad have also been pressed into service.

A special investigation team (SIT) headed by the senior superintendent of police has been formed to crack the case. More than ten police officers have been included in the SIT, which is conducting raids in and around the state capital, said additional director general (ADG), (headquarters), Jitendra Kumar.

tags
top news
China has given ‘5 differing explanations’ for troop build-up on LAC, says Jaishankar
China has given ‘5 differing explanations’ for troop build-up on LAC, says Jaishankar
Farmers harden stance, say ‘if government is stubborn, so are we’
Farmers harden stance, say ‘if government is stubborn, so are we’
West has policy to engage India in ‘anti-China games’, says Russia minister
West has policy to engage India in ‘anti-China games’, says Russia minister
BJP leads Congress in Rajasthan panchayat polls, dubs it verdict on Gehlot govt
BJP leads Congress in Rajasthan panchayat polls, dubs it verdict on Gehlot govt
6 out of 249 volunteers drop out ahead of 2nd Covid vaccine dose in Mumbai
6 out of 249 volunteers drop out ahead of 2nd Covid vaccine dose in Mumbai
‘Detained 3 times in 15 days, why are BJP ministers campaigning?’: Mehbooba
‘Detained 3 times in 15 days, why are BJP ministers campaigning?’: Mehbooba
Drivers, gardeners were directors in Kochhar companies. They didn’t know
Drivers, gardeners were directors in Kochhar companies. They didn’t know
Ayesha Raza, Shweta Basu Prasad, Amruta Subhash, Indira Tiwari on Aur Batao with RJ Stutee
Ayesha Raza, Shweta Basu Prasad, Amruta Subhash, Indira Tiwari on Aur Batao with RJ Stutee
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In