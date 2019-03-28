Jitan Ram Manjhi’s income down in past 5 years, wife’s earnings double

The income of former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha national president Jitan Ram Manjhi, the Grand Alliance (GA) candidate for the Gaya Lok Sabha seat, has come down during the past five years. But in the same period, the income of his wife Shanti Devi doubled.

As per the affidavit submitted by Jitan Manjhi while filing his nomination papers on Monday, the former CM bought two cows and two guns in the past five years and so far has no agricultural land to his name.

Jitan Manjhi’s rival Vijay Manjhi of the Janata Dal (United) is richer and has more cash deposits apart from immovable property. Vijay Manjhi is the son of Bhgawatia Devi, a stone-crusher who had made it to the Lok Sabha on a Rashtriya Janata Dal ticket and represented the Gaya parliamentary constituency in the Nineties. The National Democratic Alliance has made Vijay Manjhi its candidate in Gaya.

Even when it comes to criminal cases, Vijay Manjhi is ahead of Jitan Manjhi — the former has six cases pending against him in a Gaya court, while the latter has three such cases. No charges have been proved against either of the two, and verdicts are awaited. “All these cases are political and election-related and almost every politician is facing such cases across the country,” said the former CM.

Asset tally

Jitan Manjhi had Rs 20.60 lakh in 2014, as declared in his nomination affidavit, which has now come down to Rs 18.8 lakh. He, however, acquired two cows worth Rs 1 lakh, and two guns, including a DBBL and a .312 rifle worth Rs 1 lakh. His wife Shanti Devi has doubled her income in the past five years, and her earnings, as declared, have gone up from Rs 2.5 lakh in 2014 to more than Rs 5 lakh in 2019.

Besides, Jitan Manjhi has two four-wheelers worth Rs 6 lakh and a 4,000 sq. ft flat worth Rs 12 lakh. The balance in his three bank accounts totals Rs 8.29 lakh. Manjhi has no bank loan to date.

Rival Vijay Manjhi has six four-wheelers worth Rs 54.94 lakh, apart from a 2,000 sq. ft flat worth Rs 60 lakh. He has five bank accounts with a total balance of Rs 2.06 lakh. His spouse has Rs 50,000 only. He also has a loan of Rs 31 lakh to his name, according to the affidavit filed with the nomination papers on Monday.

A total of 14 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the Gaya Lok Sabha seat, but the main contest is between the GA and the NDA.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 11:40 IST