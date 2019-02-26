JP Nadda to lay foundation stone for PMCH superspecialty hospital on March 2

Union health minister JP Nadda will lay the foundation stone for a superspecialty hospital at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) Patna on March 2.

Announcing this on the 94th foundation day of the college on Monday, union minister of state for health Ashwini Kumar Choubey said chief minister Nitish Kumar and he would also attend the groundbreaking ceremony.

Choubey underlined that he wanted the construction of the superspecialty hospital to begin at least a year earlier, but it got delayed due to land transfer issues at the state government’s end.

The Centre had approved around Rs 193 crore each for PMCH and the Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College Hospital (ANMMCH), Gaya, for construction of superspecialty hospitals.

PMCH will have a 160-bed super-specialty hospital in gastroenterology (medical and surgical), haematology, radiotherapy, urology, nephrology, neurology, neurosurgery, neonatology and paediatric surgery and endocrinology.

A parliamentary standing committee on health and family welfare was here last November to assess the progress of work and had expressed its displeasure over the delay.

Speaking at the function, Choubey lauded doctors, who he termed next to God, and complimented the PMC Alumni Association for its decision to fund MBBS course of one child each of state’s three CRPF jawans killed in the February 14 Pulwama suicide bombing.

Earlier, PMC Alumni Association president Dr Satyajit Singh requested the state government to grant MBBS admission in its medical college to at least one child of each of the three jawans.

PMC principal Dr Ramji Prasad Singh listed out the college’s achievements and traced its journey since its establishment in 1925.

Forty-eight gold medals were awarded to meritorious medicos, while Jyoti Ranjan Kumari won the gold medal in nursing.

In the MBBS category, Puja Kumari, Shreyas Jaiswal, Khushboo Tekriwal, Shivam, Parijat Kumar, Manish Raj, Stuti Nupur and Kumar Sandeepan were among those who got more than one gold medals. Varsha Thakur, Satya Prakash Narayan, Diksha Bharti, Swapnil Prakash, Jaya Sinha, Rahul Jha, Shrishti Shikha, Shubham, Ravina Bharti and Shirin Tarun Shrivastava were the other gold medal winners.

Vice-chancellor of the Aryabhatta Knowledge University (AKU) Dr Arun Kumar Agarwal presented the medals to students.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 12:50 IST