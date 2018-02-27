K S Dwivedi appointed new Bihar DGP

Krishna Swaroop Dwivedi will be the new director general of police (DGP) of Bihar. The state government on Tuesday issued the notification of Dwivedi’s appointment to the key post.

He will take charge from current DGP Pramod Kumar Thakur, who will retire on Wednesday. Thakur, a 1980 batch officer, was appointed DGP on June 24, 2014.

A 1984 batch IPS officer, Dwivedi will retire on January 31, 2019.

At present, director general (training) and chairman of the Constable Recruitment Board, Dwivedi hails from Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh. Incidentally, the DGP of Uttar Pradesh, O P Singh, is from Gaya in Bihar.

Dwivedi was the SP of Bhagalpur during the 1989 communal riots. He later he went on central deputation. On his return, he became IG (operations) and later ADG (modernisation & wireless). He is known as an upright and tough officer.

Spelling out his priorities, Dwivedi said his main focus would be on maintaining the government policy of ‘rule of law’ in the state, maintenance of law and order to win people’s trust and zero tolerance to corruption.

He also made it clear that no guilty person, irrespective of the clout enjoyed by them, would be spared.

“There is neither need to fear anything nor bank on pulls and pressures. We are public servants and have to follow law, not any individual. Police are for the people and more the two work together with mutual respect, the better will be the result,” he said.

The new DGP said that in view of growing challenges on the law and order front, the strength of the police force would be gradually increased to reach the national average of 146 policemen per lakh of population.

“At present, Bihar had 75 policemen per lakh of population. The gap will be reduced and once the ongoing recruitment process is over, 9900 more constables will join the force. Besides, by the end of the year, 1700 subinspectors will also join the force,” he added.

Underlining the need to work for the betterment and improvement of the force to achieve desired results, he said the priority would be to strengthen basics and infrastructure, increase police visibility and ensure quick response to situations.

Dwivedi said winning the confidence of people through credible policing would be key to success. He also expressed his concern over traffic congestions and wanted a well planned ‘traffic management’ system in each district and instructed that traffic laws be strictly enforced. “Not only filing of FIRs, our emphasis is also on taking the cases to the logical conclusion so that criminals do not go scot free,” he added.