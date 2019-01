Mob vandalises police station in Bihar after girl’s body found

A mob vandalised a police station and set ablaze three vehicles in Bihar’s Kaimur district after a missing teenage girl’s body was found in a village of the area.

According to police officer Raghunath Singh, the missing girl’s body was found in Ramgarh village after which infuriated villagers started protesting, alleging that the victim was first raped and then killed because police failed to trace the teenager during her disappearance.

“An angry mob first took to the street to protest and then attacked Ramgarh police station. They damaged tables, chairs, computers, tore record files and also pelted stones,” Singh said.

The situation is stated to be under control now.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 17:29 IST