Murder convict may be the first to be hanged to death in Bihar after over two decades

After President Ram Nath Kovind rejected his mercy petition, a murder convict could become the first person in the past two decades to be hanged to death in Bihar. Mithilesh Mishra, inspector-general of prisons, confirmed that the development.

The convict, Jagat Rai, is likely to be executed in Shaheed Jubba Sahani central jail in Bhagalpur.A convict from Ranchi in 1995 was the last person to be hanged in Bihar and the Bhagalpur jail, according to a jail official.

Rai is a resident of Raghopur village in Vaishali district. A lower court sentenced him to death in October 2009, said the official. The sentence was upheld by the Patna high court and Supreme Court.

The death warrant is issued by the court that first issues the sentence.

Though a court order on execution of death sentence is yet to be received, the presidential rejection of the mercy petition has created a sense of gloom among Rai’s co-prisoners, said the jail official.

In anticipation of the death warrant, Rai’s wishes were being taken care of, informed the official. Rai’s request for more milk had been approved, said the official, wondering who would execute the death sentence as there were no staff and facility for the job.

The Bhagalpur jail has nine prisoners who have been sentenced to death.

