e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / Nitish Kumar writes to Hardeep Puri over flight cancellations at Darbhanga airport

Nitish Kumar writes to Hardeep Puri over flight cancellations at Darbhanga airport

The airport became operational under the Centre’s regional connectivity scheme on November 8

patna Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 09:34 IST
Bishnu K Jha
Bishnu K Jha
Hindustan Times, Darbhanga
The Darbhanga airport.
The Darbhanga airport.(HT File)
         

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has written to civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri over frequent flight cancellations due to foggy weather conditions at the Darbhanga airport and delay in transfer of 31 acres of land by the Air Force for the construction of a permanent terminal building there.

He added the airport needs to be developed as an international airport. “For this, along with the expansion of the airport, it is necessary to provide night landing facility, besides installation of the necessary equipment to resolve issues related to low visibility due to foggy weather during the winter season,” he wrote.

Also Read: Bihar junior doctors go on strike demanding raise in stipend

“After the commissioning of the Darbhanga airport, a lot of people have started using this airport in a short time and there is a great deal of potential for the development of this airport.”

The airport became operational under the Centre’s regional connectivity scheme on November 8. Low-cost carrier SpiceJet operates flights from Darbhanga to Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Kumar has also proposed naming the airport after Maithili poet Kavi Kokil Vidyapati. “Vidyapati was not only a poet but he lives in the hearts of the people of Bihar and Mithila.”

tags
top news
Covid-19 and resultant lockdown majorly impacted senior citizens: Survey
Covid-19 and resultant lockdown majorly impacted senior citizens: Survey
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
‘Not political rivals’: Farmers write to govt, demand higher MSP
‘Not political rivals’: Farmers write to govt, demand higher MSP
Price cap on Covid tests could be affecting diagnosis, skewing data
Price cap on Covid tests could be affecting diagnosis, skewing data
Indian sailors stuck in ships getting necessary aid: China
Indian sailors stuck in ships getting necessary aid: China
New Coronavirus mutant found in South Africa: What we know so far
New Coronavirus mutant found in South Africa: What we know so far
Understanding the DDC election results in Jammu and Kashmir
Understanding the DDC election results in Jammu and Kashmir
AK vs AK: Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap discuss that incredible Ram Lakhan scene
AK vs AK: Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap discuss that incredible Ram Lakhan scene
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In