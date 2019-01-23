No bird flu at Patna zoo, says NIHSAD lab report

The National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal has confirmed that 26 samples of birds, soil and water collected from the Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, popularly known as the Patna zoo, tested negative for the bird flu virus. The samples were collected on January 15, after six peafowls were suspected to have died of bird flu in December last year. The zoo was indefinitely closed from December 24 due to the bird flu scare.

As some parts of the state had already witnessed the outbreak of bird flu, the death of the peafowls at Patna zoo was believed to have been caused by bird flu virus. To check its further expansion and infection among human beings, authorities had decided to stop entry of general visitors and to close the zoo from December 24. A team from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute had visited the zoo to suggest measures to check the spread of virus, on December 30, 2018. Samples of birds from the zoo were sent to the NIHSAD to investigate the reasons behind death of the birds.

“Test of those samples too had yielded negative results and again the NIHSAD has sent negative reports of the test of 26 samples. Now we are sure the Park is free from bird flu virus,” Amit Kumar,director, Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park said.

Patna zoo will now be opened for the visitors. “The process has been started. Before reopening the zoo, we need a certificate from the animal husbandry department, as per the directives of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA),” Kumar said.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 07:47 IST