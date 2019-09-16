Owaisi-led AIMIM to contest on all seats in 2020 Bihar assembly polls

patna

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has decided to expand its base in Bihar. The party is so far confined to Seemanchal region.

“To help Bihar come out of the sad state of affairs, the party following instructions from Asaduddin Owaisi has decided to field candidates in constituencies going for by-polls and contest on all seats for 2020 assembly elections. The party believes that AIMIM can provide a new political equation, which the state needs,” said Akhtarul Imaan, party’s Bihar unit president.

The party had contested on six seats - Kocha Daman, Kishanganj, Raniganj, Baisi, Amour and Balrampur - in the Bihar assembly elections in 2015, mostly in Seemanchal region, but met with no success. Imaan had contested from Kocha Daman constituency. The Seemanchal region accounts for 24 constituencies. But the party decided to field only six candidates.

Imaan is a former member of Bihar assembly. He was earlier with the Janata Dal-United and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He had also unsuccessfully contested from Kishananj constituency in the last Lok Sabha polls. The seat was won by Congress and AIMIM came third with 26.58% of total votes polled.

Owaisi during his last visit to Seemanchal region had said that his party would be making a beginning in Bihar. The Hyderabad lawmaker said his party was aware of its limitations and hence decided to contest a limited number of seats.

“It is clear that even after 72 years of independence, minorities, Dalits and backwards of Bihar have not got legitimate rights. It is a matter of shame that Bihar is standing along with lower rank states in the field of education, health, employment and development,” said Imaan.

The Owasisi-led party had to face criticism that it was contesting six seats in Seemanchal just to divide the secular votes.

