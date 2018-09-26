Patna Metro on track, Bihar cabinet sets up special purpose vehicle

In a crucial development for the Patna Metro project, the state cabinet on Tuesday approved the formation of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) — Patna Metro Rail Corporation Limited (PMRCL) — with an authorised capital of Rs 2,000 crore.

An SPV is created for a single purpose, and in this case for the city’s Metro project. PMRCL will implement the project. The Rs 17,000-crore project is at the initial stage. The state is likely to send a revised detailed project report (DPR) to the Centre by next month, for its approval.

The state cabinet also gave its nod to the article of association (AoA) and memorandum of association (MoA), which draw up basic structure and operational guidelines of SPV.

The creation of SPV was among the 24 agendas discussed and approved at the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Sanjay Kumar, principal secretary of the cabinet secretariat department, said PMRCL would be headed by principal secretary of urban development department (UDD). The state government would pick managing director of PMRCL, he said, adding that executive heads or other representatives of finance, UDD, energy, road construction and transport departments would be among the board of directors.

UDD was giving finishing touches to the modified detailed project report (DPR) of the Metro project, he said.

The cabinet also cleared the building construction department’s (BCD) plan to renovate and redevelop of the new secretariat buildings—Vikas Bhawan and Vishweshwaraiah Bhawan— on Bailey Road. A sum of Rs 123 crore will be spent on the buildings. Parking slots and an additional floor with pre-fabricated material will also be built.

The cabinet gave a go-ahead to the BCD’s Rs 84.49-crore proposal to build a ground-plus-six-storey memorial, called Bapu Tower, dedicated to Mahatama Gandhi. The memorial is expected to have an auditorium, conference halls, museum depicting Gandhi’s life and an art gallery.

The cabinet simplified the process of awarding Rs 5 lakh compensation to the kin of elected panchayat representatives who have been killed in criminal activities, natural disaster, violence, and accidents. It has allowed the district magistrate to release the amount. Until recently, the secretariat was authorised to do so. Elected panchayat representatives with criminal antecedents and killed in police action do not qualify for the compensation.

The BCD’s proposal to open its doors for engineers and diploma holders for paid apprenticeship also received the cabinet’s approval. To begin with, 56 candidates will be trained for a year. Engineering graduates and diploma holders will be paid Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively, per month .

The cabinet named Manoj Kumar, additional secretary of education department, to head the committee for pay revision of college teachers and non-teaching staff. Earlier, the panel was headed by Anand Kishor in the capacity of divisional commissioner.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 14:22 IST