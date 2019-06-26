Patna’s deputy mayor loses chair in no-confidence

Deputy mayor of the state capital Vinay Kumar Pappu has been unseated, after he lost the no-confidence motion brought against him by a section of councillors of Patna municipal corporation on Tuesday.

As many as 40 councillors voted against Pappu, who is also affiliated with the BJP, while seven ward councillors voted against the motion. Votes of four councillors were declared invalid after counting of votes by a special observer appointed by the district administration for the no-confidence motion.

As many as 42 councillors considered supporters of mayor Sita Sahu, who is also a BJP leader, had brought no-confidence against Pappu after the latter went levelling various corruption charges against the mayor. Pappu was also accused of throwing a spanner in execution of development schemes in different wards.

Banking on support of Patliputra MP Ram Kripal Yadav, Pappu, who was elected as councillor of Goriatoli ward near Patna railway station, managed to get elevated as the deputy mayor on June 19, 2017.

