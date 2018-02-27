Police job aspirant girl found unconscious with severed hand in Bihar

A girl was found unconscious with her right hand severed in Bihar’s Munger district on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

The police said the girl was found near the barracks of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Jamalpur town of the district, 180km southeast of state capital Patna.

Her severed hand was found nearly 100 metres away from where the girl was found, they said, adding that a sharp-edged weapon, generally used for cutting trees, was also recovered near the spot.

She was initially taken to the railway hospital in the town by people, who spotted her, and then brought to Bhagalpur, 80km east of Jamalpur, and admitted to a private nursing home.

Her family members told the police that the girl from Dharhara village close to Jamalpur, recently cleared the written examination for recruitment in the state police force. She had gone to a field in Jamalpur’s East Colony to practice for the physical test, they said.

Munger superintendent of police (SP) Ashish Bharti said the motive behind the attack on the girl was not clear.

Bharti said it was unlikely that a criminal gang was involved in the crime and that it could be a case of personal enmity. The officer, however, said the incident was being investigated.

“Things would be clear once her statement is recorded,” he said.

Doctors performed a seven-hour reconstructive surgery on the girl on Monday evening at the nursing home.

“We will able to say if the procedure was successful only after 48 hours,” Dr Imteyazur Rahman, who performed the surgery, said.

The girl has regained consciousness, her condition was stable and has been referred to Patna , he added.