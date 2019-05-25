Polytechnic student killed, body dumped on railway tracks

In a shocking case reported from Navgachhia district,a mutilated body of a 19-year-oldstudent was found on the railway tracks.

The police suspected the teenager was murdered and the body was thrown on tracks to stage it as an accidental death or hide the victim’s identity.

The deceased was identified as Himanshu Kumar alias Badal, a resident of Bhawanipur under Rangra police station area.

The police at this stage did not rule out the possibility of murder due to the victim being involved in an illicit relationship.

The body was not decomposed, which indicated that the incident had taken place on no later than Thursday . But anything concrete is yet to be ascertained, the police added.

A team of forensic experts also visited the spot for leads in the case. Badal was a fifth semester student of Polytechnic college at Purnia.

Badal’s father Sudhir Paswan, a teacher of a government school, said that around 11 pm, his son, along with his friend Vishal, left his home, saying he was going to meet someone, but did not return. His cell phone was also found to be switched off.

The police started an investigation soon after a missing person’s report was lodged and found Badal’s body around 6.35 am on the railway tracks during the search operation.

The police suspect that Badal had gone to meet someone but it was a trap laid to lure and kill him.

“Taking cognisance of the crime, police has registered a case under section 302 of the IPC. Those suspected to be involved in the crime are absconding. Raids are being conducted on to nab the culprits,” said Nidhi Rani, superintendent of police, Navgachhia.

While the police are on the lookout for the absconding accused, the untimely and gruesome death of the 19-year-old has shocked his family.

First Published: May 25, 2019 05:52 IST