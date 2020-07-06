e-paper
Home / Patna / Poster attacking Tejashwi Yadav springs up in Patna, terms RJD ‘Rashtriya Jaalsaaj Dal’

Poster attacking Tejashwi Yadav springs up in Patna, terms RJD 'Rashtriya Jaalsaaj Dal'

Talking to reporters JDU leader Neeraj Kumar not only justified the contents of the poster but termed RJD’s chapter as a “dark chapter” in the history of Indian politics.

patna Updated: Jul 06, 2020 13:12 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Patna
A poster enlisting 24 properties allegedly belonging to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was put up in Patna.
A poster enlisting 24 properties allegedly belonging to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was put up in Patna.(ANI Photo )
         

A poster war has broken out between the ruling Janata Dal (United) and its main opposition in Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) an example of which was visible on the streets of Patna on Sunday.

A poster enlisting 24 properties allegedly belonging to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was put up in Patna today on the 24th foundation day of the party.

The poster also termed RJD as “Rashtriya Jaalsaaj (fraud) Dal” and read that more such revelations are on the cards.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters JDU leader Neeraj Kumar not only justified the contents of the poster but termed RJD’s chapter as a “dark chapter” in the history of Indian politics.

“I thank the person who put up the poster from my heart. It enlists the properties amassed by people who used politics for gaining property on its 24th foundation of the party (RJD). Rashtriya Jaalsaaj Party the name given to RJD on the poster too is quite apt. The 24 years (of RJD) is a dark chapter in the history of politics. Their leader (Lalu Prasad Yadav) is not only behind the bars in corruption cases, but the party is also a living, breathing example of corruption,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the RJD celebrated its foundation day in the absence of Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is in jail in Ranchi on a number of cases related to the fodder scam.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said that his father and senior party leader, Lalu Prasad Yadav, is very important in the phase the country is going through.

Tejashwi along with elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav and other leaders undertook a cycle rally along with supporters as a mark of protest against the hike in fuel prices.

“Laluji is very important in the phase the country is going through currently. Laluji especially should be in the Parliament today, everybody is missing his presence,” Tejashwi said.

He went on to add: “In the last 15 years we were not even in power, still we apologised and asked for forgiveness. Only those who have a spine can bend, the others crawl. We have never compromised with the ideology, had we done so then I would have been the chief minister today.”

The Assembly elections in Bihar likely to be held later this year will decide the fate of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA government. Lalu Yadav’s RJD will fight the elections with its main ally Congress in the contest for 243 seats.

