Seven booked for Saran shooting that left two Bihar cops dead

patna

Aug 22, 2019

A day after two policemen were shot dead by unidentified assailants near Marhaura bus stand in Saran district of Bihar, their families on Wednesday alleged a conspiracy and sought a CBI probe even as the police booked seven persons in the case.

The seven accused include district board president Meena Arun, her husband Arun Singh, and nephew Subodh Singh. The case was lodged on the basis of the statement of one of the injured, sub-inspector Vikash Kumar Singh, with the Marhaura police station. While Meena and her husband have been booked for murder conspiracy, the rest has been slapped with murder charges.

According to the SHO of Marhaura police station Baleshwar Rai, a five-member special investigation team (SIT) led by sub-inspector Mithilesh Kumar Sah was on its way to conduct raids at the hideouts of suspects. When they reached near the busy bus stand around 6.20 pm, armed assailants intercepted the Mahindra Bolero SUV carrying them and opened fire at them. Three policemen, including Sah, constables Mohammad Farooq and Rajnish Kumar, sustained injuries in the firing.

The miscreants took away an AK-47 rifle and a pistol belonging to the slain police personnel before fleeing. According to reports, the assailants used advanced automatic weapons to attack the police team.

Sah and Farooq were declared brought dead in the Sadar hospital while Rajnish, who also received bullet injuries in one of his legs, was referred to the PMCH for better treatment.

The SHO said the Saran SP Harkishore Rai had formed the SIT to solve a recent dacoity case that took place in Marhaura market under Garhka police station a few days back. The SIT members were on their job when they were attacked.

Eyewitnesses said the assailants, on their SUV, followed the police team, intercepted them and sprayed bullets on the vehicle. All policemen were in civil dress. The police team did not get a chance to retaliate amidst heavy firing from the armed criminals.

The entire market has been on a lockdown amid heavy police deployment in the area.

ADG (headquarters) Jitendra Kumar said several police teams has been formed and raids were being conducted in adjoining areas to apprehend the assailants. He said DGP and an FSL team also visited the spot and collected evidence.

Sah was a native of Bhojpur district while Farooq hailed from Saharsa district. Sah’s brother Dharmendra, a siksha mitra in the Bihar government, said four of his brothers were in Bihar police. His brother was transferred to Motihari but Saran police did not relieve him due to his smart policing.

Dasrath Sah, father of the deceased who retired from Railway Police Force (RPF), suspected the involvement of some police officer in the murder of his son. He said his son had joined Bihar Police after quitting the RPF.

Aug 22, 2019