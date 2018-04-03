Teenager kills cop, escapes with juvenile undertrial in Bihar

A constable was shot dead near a court in Bihar’s Hajipur on Tuesday while he was escorting a juvenile undertrial, who escaped with the assailant on a bike.

The constable, Ram Iqbal Ravidas was shot at in front of the juvenile justice board (JJB) on the busy Kutchery Road at Vaishali district headquarters, Hajipur, 20 km north of Patna, around 9.30 am.

Police said Ravidas suffered three bullet wounds and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The assailant also fired a few gunshots in the air to scare onlookers.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the shooter and the juvenile delinquent who was being taken to the JJB to ascertain his age in connection with a loot case in an electronic shop in Hajipur in 2016, town police station SHO Sunil Kumar said.

Ravidas was a resident of Dhanarua village in Patna district.