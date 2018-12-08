Transgenders rescue Bihar girl sold by parents to trafficker

A group of transgenders in Allahabad played good Samaritan to a minor girl from Bihar by rescuing her from a train in which she was travelling with a Jharkhand man who had allegedly bought her from her parents. The girl was safely sent to her married cousin in Kaimur where the victim lodged a case against her parents on Friday.

Kaimur police after registering a zero FIR sent her statement to police at Nawada, the girl’s home district, for registering a case against the parents and two others under Child Marriage Act and relevant sections of POCSO Act, sub divisional police officer (SDPO), Bhabua, Ajay Prasad said.

He said Nawada’s SP and sub divisional police officer had been informed about the incident on phone.

The 15-year-old girl from a Nawada village alleged that her parents had sold her off to a 50-year-old man from Giridih in Jharkhand for marriage against payment of Rs 1.5 lakh. The girl said she was a Class 9 student and wanted to study further, but her parents insisted on her marriage. She reiterated that money changed hands between her parents and the prospective groom.

“Besides my parents, my two uncles intoxicated me before selling me. When I regained consciousness, I put up a strong opposition and denied to go with the groom. But my parents and uncles cheated with me, saying the man had no intention to marry me. Instead, he would keep me like his daughter and provide all opportunity for further studies in achieving a bright career. I gave up and went with him to Giridih,” the girl told police.

She alleged that in Giridih, the old man tried to rape, when she revolted and fled back home. But, at her house, the parents and uncles assaulted her and forced her to go back to her ‘husband’s’ home.

Early this week, the man assuring her to take her on a honeymoon at a sea shore destination, boarded a train with her for Pune. During his discussion with someone on phone, she got to know that he had sold her to a Pune man for Rs 6 lakh, who would have put her into flesh trade. She instantly planned to escape. When the train reached Allahabad railway station, she met some transgenders and narrated them about her sufferings.

The transgenders rescued her and took her to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay (Mughalsarai) station. They also helped her to reach the house of her married cousin sister at Bare village in Kaimur district and informed her parents.

Her mother instantly rushed to Bare village and once again threatened her to return to her husband but the girl flatly denied. The mother, on Thursday, tried to lodge a case against her relatives, mainly the girl’s brother-in-law Babloo Pandey, accusing him of kidnapping ad illegally confining her daughter at their house. Police intervened and the girl was brought before SDPO Prasad where she narrated her ordeals.

Prasad sent the girl to woman police station, Bhabua for recording her statement and further action. The victim is now waiting for stringent action against her parents by Nawada police.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 08:06 IST